4 months ago
Czech crown bond yields rise after cap removal
April 6, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 months ago

Czech crown bond yields rise after cap removal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Yields on the Czech Republic's crown-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Thursday while the country's euro bond yields broadly fell after the central bank removed its cap on the crown against the euro.

Yields on the local two-year issue were up 15 basis points at minus 0.132 percent after earlier touching minus 0.088 percent - their highest since July 2016.

Yields on the country's euro-denominated international issues mostly fell. The 2018 issue yielded minus 0.292 percent, down 6 bps on the day, according to data from Trade web. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

