Czech economy can show decent growth without foreign factors-cbank governor

PRAGUE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The latest data showing growth of 2.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter shows the Czech economy can expand at a decent pace even without the help of foreign factors, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Tuesday.

“The most interesting from the latest figure is the Czech economy does not need to ‘be pulled’ by foreign factors to reach very decent growth of between 2 and 3 percent,” Singer said in a blog posted on the central bank’s website.

He said that is shown, for example, by comparing the Czech economy results with that of its main trade partners.