UPDATE 3-Czech central bank bans ERB Bank from taking deposits, providing loans

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank said on Wednesday it had banned a small bank focused on business with Russia from taking deposits and providing loans, pending further checks.

The central bank said the action against ERB Bank was taken to avoid losses in the event that the bank’s position deteriorated. It gave no further details.

ERB, also known as Evropsko-Ruska Banka or Europe-Russia Bank, had 6.8 billion crowns ($277 million) of assets at the end of the third quarter 2015, according to filings required by the central bank.

It also listed 1.18 billion crowns of either non-standard, doubtful, or loss loans -- over half of its client loan book of 2.05 billion, the filings showed.

ERB said it saw no reason for the central bank action, was appealing it and believed it could return to normal operations within days.

“Clients’ deposits are not threatened in any way; ERB has sufficient liquidity,” it said in a statement.

ERB reported regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 17.02 percent and tier 1 capital ratio of 15.4 percent.

The bank is fully-owned by its chairman, Roman Jakubovic Popov. Popov was also listed as the owner of Prvni Cesko-Ruska Banka, based in Moscow. ($1 = 24.5740 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Clarke and Elaine Hardcastle)