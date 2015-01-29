UPDATE 1-Czech deputy finmin: would be "absurd" to weaken crown more-paper

(Adds quotes on intervention exit, next governor, details)

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - It would be “absurd” for the Czech central bank (CNB) to intervene to weaken the crown further to fight deflationary pressures, Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros wrote in an article in the daily Pravo on Thursday.

Pros, in what he described as his personal views, said the central bank itself had mostly ruled out this action.

Given that further weakening of the crown by the bank was unlikely, he said, it was necessary to prepare for the current currency cap to stay for a long time, very likely until the middle of 2016 when Governor Miroslav Singer’s term ends.

“The CNB cannot influence global oil prices, nor inflation in the euro zone. A possible solution would be further weakening of the crown but that would already be absurd,” Pros said.

“While further direct intervention of the CNB against the crown is improbable, it is necessary to prepare for having to live with a weakened exchange rate below 27 for a long time to come.”

Pros’s comments were some of the most direct by a government official on the independent central bank’s policy to keep a weaker crown to boost inflation.

The central bank has pledged to prevent the crown from firming beyond 27 to the euro using interventions if needed until 2016, although speculation has risen this month that policymakers may need to adjust that cap to a weaker level.

The central bank’s decision to intervene to weaken the crown by more than 5 percent in November 2013 drew fierce criticism from the public, politicians and some economists. President Milos Zeman this month called on the bank to end its intervention policy now.

Central bank vice-governor Vladimir Tomsik said this week the bank did not need to consider moving its ceiling for the crown to a weaker level. Singer has also said there was no need to react quickly to falling oil prices.

Both have also signalled the bank may delay its expected exit from the intervention regime.

He also said the next governor would likely guide the crown toward the ERM II exchange rate regime, a step on the way to the European Union country's eventual euro zone entry.