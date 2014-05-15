FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech GDP accelerated less than expected in Q1-c.bank's stats chief
May 15, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Czech GDP accelerated less than expected in Q1-c.bank's stats chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - The Czech economy accelerated less significantly year-on-year in the first quarter than the central bank (CNB) expected, the head of the bank’s statistics and monetary section said on Thursday in a blog post.

“The Czech economy has further accelerated its year-on-year growth in the first quarter, however less significantly than assumed by the CNB new forecast,” Tomas Holub said on the central bank’s website.

He also said that worries of a negative impact from the weaker crown on domestic demand were not confirmed, with data showing a recovery which could be longer lasting.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet

