UPDATE 1-Rusnok to lead Czech central bank, pledges FX policy continuity

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman named long-time ally and economic adviser Jiri Rusnok as the next central bank governor on Wednesday, putting him in position to navigate the bank’s expected exit next year from a policy of capping the crown.

Rusnok, a finance minister in a Zeman-led government in the early 2000s who then spent a decade as a pension funds expert for ING group, joined the central bank in 2014 and will take the helm from outgoing Governor Miroslav Singer in July.

Under Singer, the bank launched massive interventions to weaken the crown in 2013, drawing criticism from the president.

The bank has said its crown cap will likely be in place until the middle of 2017, and analysts do not expect any change to this outlook under Rusnok.

The incoming governor, long Zeman’s preferred choice for the job, told reporters that there should be continuity in policy.

“We will continue with a monetary policy that will support the Czech economy,” Rusnok said, when asked about the cap. “It is definitely not the time to tighten monetary conditions. The policy should be continuous in the near-term.”

Keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro has been the bank’s main policy tool since cutting interest rates to near zero in 2012. Rusnok has said the cap should stay until inflation overshoots the bank’s 2 percent target.

Rusnok has been close to Zeman, who asked him in 2013 to lead a caretaker government and then appointed him to the central bank.

“I know well that we don’t agree on everything, but I have always preferred skills and experience to someone just parroting what I think,” Zeman told Rusnok at a ceremony.

Zeman last week named two new members, Vojtech Benda and Tomas Nidetzky, to the bank’s seven-strong board to fill Singer and Kamil Janacek’s vacant seats from July, when their mandates end. Both new members are former ING colleagues.

The bank has intervened in markets since July last year, when the crown firmed up against its cap due to a strong economy that grew 4.3 percent last year. Inflation, though, has remained well below target due to external deflationary pressures.

Central bankers have said they are ready to move the crown cap to a weaker level if inflation expectations start to drop. The board has also debated negative interest rates. Rusnok has said these could be used to reinforce the crown cap if needed. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)