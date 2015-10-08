Czech c.bank has shown it is serious in keeping FX policy - vice-governor

PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank has shown it is serious about sticking to its weak crown policy until at least the second half of 2016 and maybe longer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on Thursday.

In an opinion piece in daily Hospodarske Noviny, Hampl wrote that the bank’s exchange rate commitment, which it launched in 2013, can be held for as long as the economy needs it.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro until at least the second half of 2016 to help bring inflation back to its 2 percent target. Since July, the bank has had to step into the market at times to stop the crown from firming up. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)