FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech c.bank has shown it is serious in keeping FX policy - vice-governor
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Czech c.bank has shown it is serious in keeping FX policy - vice-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank has shown it is serious about sticking to its weak crown policy until at least the second half of 2016 and maybe longer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on Thursday.

In an opinion piece in daily Hospodarske Noviny, Hampl wrote that the bank’s exchange rate commitment, which it launched in 2013, can be held for as long as the economy needs it.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro until at least the second half of 2016 to help bring inflation back to its 2 percent target. Since July, the bank has had to step into the market at times to stop the crown from firming up. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.