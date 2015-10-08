UPDATE 1-Czech c.bank serious in keeping FX policy for as long as needed - vice-governor

(Adds quotes, details on interventions)

PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank can keep its weak crown policy for as long as necessary and has shown it is serious about holding that commitment until at least the second half of 2016 and maybe longer, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Thursday.

In an opinion piece in daily Hospodarske Noviny, Hampl said the bank was aiming to secure price stability and he hit back at some politicians’ criticism that the exchange rate commitment may become a risk to the economy if held too long.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro until at least the second half of 2016 to help bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.

“Probably thanks to the fact that after more than a year and a half of not only words but also concrete market activity, (the bank) has clearly told the world that it is serious about its exchange rate commitment and holding it for a minimum period, at least until the second half of 2016, maybe even longer,” Hampl said.

Since July, the bank has had to step into the market at times to stop the crown from firming, the first interventions since the launch of the policy in 2013.

The crown traded steady at 27.127 to the euro on Thursday.

The economy expanded by 4.6 percent in the second quarter, the European Union’s second-fastest growth rate. But annual inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in August.

There have been growing calls for the central bank to scrap the weak crown policy, in particular from President Milos Zeman and the heads of both houses of Parliament.

Hampl said the central bank’s (CNB) policy aims have a different “horizon than an election cycle”.

“Therefore it is worth recommending again, especially to market players, to pay more attention to inflation, CNB forecasts and its statements,” he said.

Hampl also said the weak crown has been one of the main motors behind growth and said it was mistake for critics to say the policy was unsustainable for the bank given it can print crowns in unlimited amounts.

“The commitment is sustainable for a long time. For as long as the economy needs it and thus (for how long) the CNB will consider it necessary,” he said.

Hampl said the crown was not at risk of firming to levels seen before the intervention regime launched and that potential losses from growing foreign reserves can be covered, as in the past, through future revenues.