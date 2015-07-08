FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.bank should exit FX commitment once policy tightening needed-Hampl
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Czech c.bank should exit FX commitment once policy tightening needed-Hampl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) should exit from its weak crown policy only when monetary policy tightening is needed and the need is strong and durable enough, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said in a presentation released by the CNB on Wednesday.

The bank should be sure that “the repo rate will not have to be cut to the ZLB (zero-lower bound) again,” Hampl said in his presentation for the annual National Asset-Liability Management conference in Singapore.

CNB reiterated in June that it will maintain its intervention regime, preventing the crown from strengthening beyond 27 crowns per euro, at least until the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

