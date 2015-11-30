Czech central bank's Hampl: FX policy exit when clear rates can rise

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank should leave its weak crown policy only at a moment when it can see interest rates going up, central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Monday.

Speaking at a university debate, Hampl said the exit should be smooth, with the central bank avoiding shocking the market like the Swiss central bank did with an abrupt end to its cap on the franc in early 2015.

He reiterated the banks’ view that exit from the weak crown policy should be expected around the end of 2016.