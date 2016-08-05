Czech central bank did not discuss prolonging FX commitment -vice-governor

PRAGUE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank board did not discuss delaying its "hard" commitment to keep the crown weak into 2017 at its meeting on Thursday, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Friday.

After meeting for the first time under new Governor Jiri Rusnok, the bank said it still expected to remove its cap on the value of the crown around the middle of 2017, which is what it calls its soft commitment. It also has a hard commitment of not discontinuing the policy before 2017.

"We didn't discuss postponing the hard commitment further into the future, it was not a part of the debate yesterday," Hampl told an analysts meeting when asked why the board has not synchronised the two commitments. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)