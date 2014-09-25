Czech c.bank maintains pledge to keep crown weak, as expected

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank (CNB) board voted on Thursday to maintain its pledge to keep the crown currency weak to ease monetary conditions, as expected.

The bank reiterated its commitment to intervene if the crown firms below around 27 to the euro, keeping its policy launched with a round of interventions to weaken the currency last November.

In light of “slightly anti-inflationary” risks to its forecast, the bank delayed in July the expected timing of the exit from the currency intervention regime until at least the beginning of 2016.

The CNB then also said it would need to see a further marked strengthening of anti-inflationary pressures to move the exchange rate floor to a weaker level than 27 per euro.

A news conference is scheduled at 1215 GMT, where the bank will release its fresh assessment of risks to its forecast. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)