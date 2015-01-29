Czech central bank's Tomsik to miss Feb 5 policy meeting

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Czech central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik will miss the Feb. 5 board meeting on monetary policy, the bank said on Thursday.

The meeting, which will include debate on a quarterly update to economic forecasts, is closely watched for signs the bank may delay the expected exit from its weak crown policy.

At the previous meeting in December, the bank reiterated it would prevent the crown from firming above 27 per euro into 2016 in the face of deflationary pressure.

Those pressures, coming from the weak euro zone and a drop in oil prices, have intensified, sparking speculation by some in the market the bank may shift the defended crown cap to a weaker level. Several board members have since said a shift was unlikely but did not rule out a delay.