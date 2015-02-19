UPDATE 1-Czech c.bank will not end intervention policy before second half of 2016-governor

(Adds details, quotes, crown)

PRAGUE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will not end its policy of intervening if necessary to keep the crown weak before the second half of 2016, Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday, repeating a pledge that has drawn criticism from the president.

The crown soared on Wednesday after President Milos Zeman said he wanted the next bank board members who will be appointed starting next year to be pro-euro and against the central bank’s weak crown policy.

Singer, in his first public comments since Zeman spoke, also said the central bank was ready to shift its crown commitment level in case of a long-term rise in deflation pressures, which the bank’s board had also said after its Feb. 5 policy meeting.

“We essentially prolonged the expected time of the use of the exchange rate (as a policy tool until at least) mid-2016,” Singer said.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown from firming beyond around 27 to the euro.

The crown reached a 15-month high on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since the weeks after the central bank first intervened to move the crown to the weak side of 27 per euro in November 2013. It retreated again on Thursday.

The Czech economy has strengthened thanks to improved domestic demand that is compensating for weakness coming from the euro zone. Inflation, though, is near zero and may see negative readings in the coming months.

“We have said we are concerned with the domestic demand at the current juncture,” Singer said at an economic forecasting dinner. “We are still in a highly deflationary environment and it is difficult to disregard such a risk.”

He said most of the developments in inflation were due to the euro zone and the global oil price drop. He added that there was still uncertainty regarding the European Central Bank, which is launching a programme of quantitative easing.

Singer said that the majority of the board at its last policy meeting had seen the bank’s updated forecasts as too optimistic and had decided to delay the expected exit from its intervention regime to the second half of 2016.

Singer said the bank preferred working with the policy’s timeframe rather than its exchange rate commitment level.

The Czech central bank, which had cut interest rates to near zero in 2012, has said it would not respond to direct effects of low oil prices after speculation in January it may consider changing the crown cap to a weaker level. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)