Czech central bank may keep loose monetary policy longer -vice governor
September 2, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank may keep loose monetary policy longer -vice governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) may need to keep its loose monetary policy in place longer than staff forecasts see, mainly due to a slowdown in China and drop in commodity prices, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Wednesday.

“With regard to a lowering of the expected growth in China... and a drop of oil and other commodity prices, the risks of the forecast are tilted rather in the anti-inflationary direction,” Tomsik said in a blog posted on the central bank’s website.

“That means that the necessity to maintain loose monetary policy may stay even longer than the forecast suggests.”

Tomsik reiterated that the central bank would keep its policy of maintaining a weak crown in place at least until the second half of 2016. The bank prevents the crown from strengthening beyond the level of 27 crowns per euro, a policy it launched in November 2013. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

