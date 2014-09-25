UPDATE 1-Czech central bank keeps weak crown pledge as euro zone dampens price outlook

* Bank to keep lid on crown and rates near zero into 2016

By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank (CNB) on Thursday left in place its commitment to keep the crown weak until 2016, as the weakness of price pressure from the euro zone outweighs solid growth in the domestic economy.

The bank reiterated it would intervene if the crown firmed below around 27 to the euro, maintaining a policy it launched when it bought billions of euros on the open market in November to avert deflation.

That pledge will stay in place until at least 2016, Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday, after the bank board voted to keep key interest rates near zero.

The bank’s latest outlook sees inflation returning to a 2 percent target by the end of 2015. But Singer said anti-inflationary factors included lower inflation and growth projections in the euro zone and lower global oil and food prices.

“The Czech economy faces stronger anti-inflationary pressures from the euro area this year than assumed by the current CNB forecast,” he said in a prepared statement.

The central bank had already delayed the expected exit from its unconventional policy twice before this year.

Recent data shows the export-reliant Czech economy rebounding firmly from recession and consumption recovering from depressed levels since the moves to weaken the currency.

In the last quarter, domestic demand overtook foreign trade to become the main driving force behind annual growth of 2.7 percent. Singer said data from the labour market, wage increases and strong industrial orders pointed to continued solid growth.

Price growth has started to accelerate after hitting zero in June. Annual inflation stood at 0.6 percent last month.

The European Central Bank is battling weak price growth and has cut its main interest rate to 0.05 percent and launched a new scheme to push money into the weakening economy.

Banks around central Europe have cut borrowing costs to new lows in the past year to aid recoveries that remain vulnerable to the euro zone slowdown and the Ukraine crisis.

Singer said on Thursday the bank saw little impact from the Ukraine crisis and tensions between the EU and Russia. (Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew Roche)