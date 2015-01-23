UPDATE 1-Czech central bank chief says crown cap likely to stay for longer

(Wraps Singer, Lizal comments, adds details)

PRAGUE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank’s cap on the crown currency is likely to stay in place longer than the bank has assumed, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Friday.

The central bank has said it would prevent the crown from firming beyond 27 to the euro using interventions if needed until 2016, although speculation has risen this month that policymakers may need to adjust that cap to a weaker level.

Most analysts believe, however, that the bank will delay its expected exit from the intervention policy to fight off deflation risks from a global oil price slump and the struggling euro zone economy.

Singer, in a blog post last week, had suggested the bank would not rush to react to falling oil prices, giving some relief to the crown after it had touched a six-year low.

In an interview with Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on Friday, Singer said the best thing at this time was to “wait and be ready to react”.

He said the Czech economy would probably continue to import anti-inflationary and deflationary pressures from the euro zone but added the crown cap limited the negative impact.

“The limit of 27 crowns to the euro will likely remain with us longer than we assumed,” he said.

On the oil price development, Singer said: “(It) is a rather positive factor for the economy, which could be an obstacle to reaching our inflation target but, on the other hand, it means that companies’ finances will be positive.”

Inflation slowed to a rate of 0.1 percent in December, down half a percentage point from November because of fuel prices. The bank targets inflation around 2 percent.

Fellow board member Lubomir Lizal wrote in a newspaper commentary on Friday that the country may face risks stemming from the secondary effects of the oil price drop.

“I see possible risks to the future development, in the secondary effects, and not in the low oil price itself, which is... by all means an economically positive impulse for the Czech Republic,” Lubomir Lizal said in Czech paper Hospodarske Noviny, which is unrelated to the Slovak edition.

The crown lagged gains by other central European currencies on Friday, inching down less than 0.1 percent on the day to 27.840 to the euro.

Central European assets firmed on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced an expanded asset-buying programme to boost the euro zone, which could ease pressure on the Czech bank if it reduces deflationary influences from abroad. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)