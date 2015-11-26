FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech exit from crown cap likely moving to end-2016- Rusnok
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Czech exit from crown cap likely moving to end-2016- Rusnok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An exit from the Czech central bank’s weak crown policy is likely moving to the end of 2016 but it is too early set a specific exit date, board member Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Rusnok also said the central bank would have to take into account the European Central Bank’s December meeting when deciding on its own policy.

“At this moment it (the exit) is probably moving towards the end of next year. However, it is still too early to set any exact date of exiting the intervention regime,” he said in an interview with online news server Patria.cz.

The central bank agreed at a Nov. 5 policy meeting it would probably extend a cap on the crown currency to around the end of 2016 as inflation was proving slow to return to target despite a strong economy. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.