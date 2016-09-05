UPDATE 1-Czech c.bank governor: could exit FX cap even with inflation below target

(Adds governor's quotes)

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank could exit from its weak crown policy around the middle of 2017 even if inflation is still slightly below the bank's 2-percent target, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Monday.

The central bank said after its policy meeting that it was still on target to exit its exchange rate commitment around the middle of next year, although Rusnok has previously said he would prefer inflation to "robustly reach" the inflation target, or even slightly overshoot it.

"If inflation was slightly below 2 percent in mid-2017, but the outlook would suggest it surpassing that level in the nearest future, I could imagine the exit even in such a situation," Rusnok told weekly magazine Respekt in an interview.

"The exit from this regime is by all means conditioned by the sustainability of the 2-percent inflation target even after the return to standard monetary policy."

The central bank has kept the crown on the weak side of the 27 crowns per euro level since November 2013 in an attempt to spur inflation.

Czech consumer prices accelerated to annual growth of 0.5 percent in July from 0.1 percent in June.

The central bank's latest macroeconomic outlook sees annual inflation at 2.2 percent in the third quarter of 2017 and then accelerating to 2.4 percent in the last quarter.

The Czech economy has been showing solid growth, expanding by 2.6 percent in the second quarter, which together with the lowest unemployment in the European Union has boosted prices and wages even as external prices remain a risk. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Gareth Jones)