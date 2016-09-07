UPDATE 1-Two Czech central bankers favour abrupt exit from crown cap

(Wraps FX data, c.banker comments)

By Jason Hovet and Marcin Goettig

PRAGUE/KRYNICA-ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may dispense with its exchange rate cap in one go when its exits its weak crown policy in mid-2017, two board members said on Wednesday, fleshing out a policy shift that is moving closer and stoking investor interest in the crown.

Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday he preferred a one-off removal of the crown's 27 per euro floor, echoing comments made by new board member Vojtech Benda, who said there was a preference for a "clean, one-off exit".

The remarks were the clearest signal yet the bank might avoid a step-by-step exit when it ends its nearly three-year-old intervention regime, which it says is likely to happen around the middle of 2017.

Rusnok said inflation should be on a firm path towards the bank's 2 percent target in the second or third quarter next year, a key condition for the bank to drop the regime.

"We have to be on track on our inflation target..." Rusnok told reporters at an economic forum in Poland. "In the second, third quarter ...we should be firmly on track."

Annual inflation was 0.5 percent in July.

Previously, he had said he would prefer inflation to "robustly reach" or even slightly overshoot the target.

That suggested he may be giving the bank more leeway on the exit timing, though he also said on Wednesday there was no change in the bank's tone.

"If we see on the (policy) horizon that inflation is going to be firmly above or robustly above the target, then that is most important for us," he said.

Czech economic growth is among the strongest in Europe and unemployment low, which is beginning to boost wages and feed inflation. But the bank still faces external risks, like Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union or weakness in the euro zone.

Jaromir Sindel, an economist at Citibank, said a policy extension by the European Central Bank would push the exit from the crown regime into the first quarter of 2018.

"The recovery here will continue but will probably not create big room for companies to deal with crown firming. From this point of view we see the central bank keeping the floor a bit longer," he said.

More investors, though, are betting a mid-2017 end date will stick.

Some analysts estimated the bank may have bought 1-2 billion euros last month to keep the crown from firming, which would be a jump from monthly purchases in the hundreds of millions of euros between February and July, the latest data available. (Addtional reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka and John Stonestreet)