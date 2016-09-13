FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Czech cenbank head sees crown cap lifted in second half of 2017
September 13, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Czech cenbank head sees crown cap lifted in second half of 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds context)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank expects to remove its cap on the crown currency in the second half of next year, its governor said on Tuesday, cautioning markets against betting on an exit before mid-2017.

Jiri Rusnok said the bank, which has held the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro since 2013 to help keep monetary conditions easy, sees no reason for abrupt changes in policy.

"At this point our forecast shows that the time may come sometime in the second half of the next year," Rusnok told Czech Television in the eastern city of Ostrava.

The bank said after its last board meeting on Aug. 4 it expected an exit in mid-2017, while a firming of implied crown exchange rates in the forward market in recent days suggests market players expect the cap to be abandoned sooner.

That shift occurred after Rusnok said last week that he could imagine scrapping the cap even if inflation was still a touch below the bank's target but clearly heading up.

The bank's mantra has been that it will not scrap the floor until it is certain it can sustainably meet an inflation target of 2 percent. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
