Czech central bank chief says bank FX reserves can rise
September 9, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank chief says bank FX reserves can rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - There is no need for the Czech central bank to feel that its foreign exchange reserves should not rise, Governor Miroslav Singer said in remarks on the bank’s interventions to keep the crown currency weak.

Singer reiterated the bank would not exit its intervention regime before the second half of 2016, stressing the bank’s position it would stand firm despite market tests of its resolve to defend the policy.

He noted that the bank’s July interventions, totalling 1 billion euros, was much smaller than interventions of over 7 billion euros in November 2013.

He also said the economy could not produce an endless supply of euros, and that could lead to a weakening of the crown on the market.

The crown has been trading near the bank’s commitment level of around 27 per euro, and traders said the bank has been in the market frequently to buy euros in the past weeks, far exceeding the July intervention amounts in August. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
