Czech central bank chief says room for relaxed policy certainly not exhausted
November 30, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank chief says room for relaxed policy certainly not exhausted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy is certainly not overheating despite fast growth this year and the room for stimulating domestic demand through monetary policy has not been exhausted, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said in a blog post on Monday.

Singer said the economy was around the middle of the economic cycle as seen when comparing the situation before and during the 2009 start of the last large recession from the point of view of the labour market, core inflation, and companies’ perception of barriers to their expansion.

“With the contribution of relaxed monetary policy we have... approached from the bottom the full utilisation of the production capacities of the Czech economy, but there certainly has been no overheating,” he said.

The bank’s board expects to keep monetary policy relaxed via a cap on the domestic currency’s exchange rate until around the end of 2016. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

