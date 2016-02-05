FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank board did not vote on negative rates on Thursday -Tomsik
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank board did not vote on negative rates on Thursday -Tomsik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank’s governing board did not vote on cutting interest rates into the negative territory at Thursday’s policy meeting despite discussing the option, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Friday.

“Yesterday there was no vote regarding negative interest rates. There was a serious discussion, but no vote,” Tomsik said at a presentation of the bank’s economic forecast to analysts, shown live on the bank’s website.

The bank discussed the option after market interest rates came back close to zero from negative levels in recent months, the bank’s head of monetary and policy department Tomas Holub said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
