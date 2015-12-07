FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech c.banker says FX policy exit to be influenced by ECB
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Czech c.banker says FX policy exit to be influenced by ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank’s (CNB) exit from its weak crown policy will be strongly influenced by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy, board member Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We will be very influenced by the monetary policy of the ECB, which decided to expand and extend quantitative easing and it did not rule out further similar steps in the future,” Janacek said in an interview for weekly magazine Euro.

The central bank introduced an intervention regime to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro in 2013. It said in November that the exit from the weak crown policy had probably shifted to around the end of 2016.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.