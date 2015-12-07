Czech c.banker says FX policy exit to be influenced by ECB

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank’s (CNB) exit from its weak crown policy will be strongly influenced by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy, board member Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We will be very influenced by the monetary policy of the ECB, which decided to expand and extend quantitative easing and it did not rule out further similar steps in the future,” Janacek said in an interview for weekly magazine Euro.

The central bank introduced an intervention regime to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro in 2013. It said in November that the exit from the weak crown policy had probably shifted to around the end of 2016.