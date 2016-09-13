FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Czech central bank governor Rusnok says end of crown cap seen sometime in H2 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank expects to remove its floor for the crown currency's strength sometime in the second half of 2017, Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a live television interview on Tuesday.

Rusnok's comments reiterated the bank was in no rush to scrap the currency floor earlier, as some market players have been speculating in recent days, pushing the implied exchange rate to firmer levels in the forward market.

"We always decide based on our up-to-date forecasts and that remains valid. At this point our forecast shows that the time may come sometime in the second half of the next year," Rusnok told Czech Television in the eastern city of Ostrava.

The timing was slightly on the dovish side in relation to recent central bank remarks. The bank said after its last board meeting on Aug. 4 it expected an exit "in mid-2017". (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
