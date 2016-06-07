FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central banker: negative rates a possibility to discourage speculative capital
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Czech central banker: negative rates a possibility to discourage speculative capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank (CNB) could use negative interest rates to discourage inflows of speculative capital if needed but it would not be the bank's main policy tool, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday.

"The CNB has said negative rates cannot be excluded from the point of view of discouraging speculative capital," Tomsik told a business conference.

The bank has kept a pledge not to allow the crown currency strengthen past 27 per euro to keep policy relaxed, with the main interest rate at 0.05 percent.

It expects to maintain the currency floor until mid-2017. It has frequently intervened in the market to defend the floor, buying 393 million euros in April alone.

He said the bank also did not see a reason for any interest rate increases. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)

