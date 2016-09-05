FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.bank governor: could exit FX cap even with inflation below target
September 5, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Czech c.bank governor: could exit FX cap even with inflation below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank could exit from its weak crown policy around the middle of 2017 even if inflation was still slightly below the bank's 2-percent target, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Monday.

Rusnok said in an interview for weekly Respekt magazine that the condition for the exit was that the inflation target is sustainable after returning to standard policy.

The central bank has been keeping the crown on the weak side of the 27 crowns per euro level since November 2013 to spur inflation. It has said a probable policy exit would come around mid-2017.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
