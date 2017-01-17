FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech cenbank balance sheet indicates higher interventions in early January
January 17, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 9 months ago

Czech cenbank balance sheet indicates higher interventions in early January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank’s balance sheet in the first 10 days of January showed receivables from abroad jumped by 189.6 billion crowns, or 7 billion euros, indicating sizeable interventions to keep the currency weak.

Analysts have estimated the central bank has intensified its intervention activity as investors pile into the market on chances the bank will end its cap on crown strength this year, causing the currency to gain.

The bank’s foreign receivables are also influenced by yield on reserve assets, conversions of EU subsidies for the government and exchange rate changes, but the balance sheet has been a solid ballpark guide to intervention activity. Official intervention data for January will be available in March. (1 euro = 27.0216 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Dominic Evans)

