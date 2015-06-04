FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech cbank says crown cap likely to stay at least until H2 2016
June 4, 2015

Czech cbank says crown cap likely to stay at least until H2 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 (Reuters) - Czech Central Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday that any changes to the cap on the crown currency could only happen in the second half of next year.

“I am sticking with my opinion that we will simply keep the floor at least until the second half of next year,” Singer told a forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

He added that the country’s economy was developing in line with the central bank’s expectations.

“The deviations from expectations (on GDP data) are minimal,” he said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

