PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Repeats to chain to alerts)
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
Investors have bet billions of euros that the crown will strengthen after the end of the currency cap which had been in place since November 2013 to help revive inflation.
The bank reiterated it would be ready to step into the market if it needed to smooth currency swings.
The bank said Governor Jiri Rusnok will hold a news conference to discuss the decision at 2.15 pm. (1215 GMT). (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds quotes from head of research at Lipper) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, April 13 Investors' risk aversion was on display this week as geopolitical tensions sent new money into safe-haven assets such as government-Treasury as well as gold funds, Lipper data revealed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds attracted $1 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows, with $396 million going into U.S.-based government-Treasury funds, Lipper da