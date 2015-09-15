Czech c.banker says need to see inflation above target to exit FX policy

PRAGUE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank needs to see inflation overshooting its 2 percent target in its policy forecasts before it considers exiting its weak crown policy, board member Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of around 27 to the euro until at least the second half of 2016 to spur price growth.

The bank has forecast inflation, which slowed to an annual rate of 0.3 percent in August, reaching its target only in early 2017. Asked about the chances of an exit coming in 2017, Rusnok said it would depend on future forecasts.

“It will be key for us to see a clear reaching, but I would say overshooting, of the inflation target in the horizon of 12 to 18 months,” Rusnok said in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny due to be published on Wednesday.

“Inflation should head above 2 percent, that means between 2 and 3 percent.”

Rusnok said that the pressure for more monetary easing was lower than half a year ago but that he could not rule out the option of negative interest rates if they were needed. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)