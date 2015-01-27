FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech c.banker: could adjust crown level if deflationary expectations seen
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Czech c.banker: could adjust crown level if deflationary expectations seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank could shift its ceiling for crown currency strength to a weaker level but only if deflationary expectations build up in the economy, central bank board member Kamil Janacek said on Tuesday.

“In theory we could consider moving the level only if deflationary expectations are manifested,” in consumption and other parts of the economy, he told an economic seminar.

The bank has held the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro since late 2013 by pledging to intervene if it firmed through that level. It has said it would maintain the policy into 2016 before a rise in inflation allows it to return to standard monetary policy.

The crown dropped to six-year lows earlier this month on speculation that a drop in inflation may force the bank to shift the intervention level to a weaker level. But several central bankers have said no action was needed now and would not be needed in the future unless deflationary pressures hurt demand. (Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.