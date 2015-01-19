Czech banks see easier lending conditions in Q1 -c.bank survey

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Czech banks eased lending conditions in all market segments in COFSthe fourth quarter of 2014 and expect the trend to continue in the first quarter of this year, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

The central bank said the easing of credit standards was due to competitive pressures and low financing costs. It added business demand rose because of rising need for loans to finance acquisition activity, investment and working capital and inventories.

“Banks expect credit standards to ease further in all credit market segments in 2015 Q1,” the lending survey said. “Demand is expected to remain unchanged for loans to non-financial corporations and loans to households for house purchase. Demand for consumer credit is expected to increase.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet)