Czech central bank debate on negative rates does not mean it is on agenda-Lizal
March 23, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

Czech central bank debate on negative rates does not mean it is on agenda-Lizal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - It makes sense for the Czech central bank to debate using negative interest rates but that does not mean they are currently on the agenda, bank board member Lubomir Lizal was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

In an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny, he said negative rates are more a tactical tool while the bank’s weak crown policy is strategic.

He said negative rates are usable in connection with an exit from the crown commitment, which the bank has said would likely come in the first half of 2017, but how the situation will look in a year is debatable.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Angus MacSwan

