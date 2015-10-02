UPDATE 1-Czech central bank discussed whether further easing needed -minutes

(Adds details on inflation, economy)

PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank’s (CNB) board discussed whether to ease monetary policy further but saw no need to move to negative interest rates, minutes from last month’s policy meeting showed on Friday.

The bank cut the main interest rate to 0.05 percent in 2012 and in November 2013 it said it would keep the crown currency on the weak side of 27 to the euro, a policy it reiterated last week it would maintain until at least the second half of 2016.

Despite that twin stimulus, Czech inflation - which the bank is looking to lift back to a 2 percent target - started falling again this summer, slowing to an annual rate of 0.3 percent in August.

Economic growth has, however, picked up.

One ratesetter said in early September the central bank might need to ease policy further because of disinflationary risks from abroad. Others have left open the option of a later exit from the intervention regime.

The minutes from the Sept. 24 meeting showed the bank discussed negative interest rates and the option of postponing the exit from the intervention regime to a later date.

“It was said several times that there was no need for such a step (of negative rates) given the negative market interest rates in some financial market segments and high credit growth,” the minutes said.

“It was said ...that in the current situation it was appropriate to wait and see whether inflationary tendencies materialised in the domestic economy.”

One ratesetter said the weak crown currency regime was not likely to end already in July 2016, according to the minutes.

Analysts are split on whether the central bank will let the crown firm freely again in the second half of 2016 or only in 2017.

It has signalled that inflation must be back at target before an exit, and bank forecasts see that happening only in early 2017.

The board, which assessed economic growth as robust, agreed low inflation was mainly caused by external factors, citing a drop in commodity prices and subdued euro zone inflation.

Board member Jiri Rusnok, who is widely expected to take over from Singer in mid-2016, has said inflation must overshoot the target to permit an exit from the currency regime. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet and John Stonestreet)