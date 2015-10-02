Czech central bank discussed whether further easing needed-minutes

PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) board discussed whether further easing of monetary policy was needed at its Sept. 24 meeting but saw no need to implement negative interest rates, minutes from the meeting showed on Friday.

“It was said several times that there was no need for such a step given the negative market interest rates in some financial market segments and the high credit growth,” the minutes said.

The central bank last week pledged to maintain its policy of keeping the crown currency weak to help boost inflation until at least the second half of 2016 and Governor Miroslav Singer said after the meeting the board debated the possibility that the exchange rate floor would stay for longer.

“It was said several times that in the current situation it was appropriate to wait and see whether inflationary tendencies materialised in the domestic economy,” the minutes said.

“On the other hand, it was said that the exit was unlikely to occur at the start of July 2016 and would probably happen later.”