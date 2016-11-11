FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Czech cenbank: possible ECB extension of QE, euro zone inflation biggest outside risks
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 9 months ago

Czech cenbank: possible ECB extension of QE, euro zone inflation biggest outside risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank board saw the biggest outside risks to its updated economic forecasts stemming from a possible extension of the European Central Bank's loose policy and uncertainties of euro zone inflation returning to target, minutes from its Nov. 3 meeting showed on Friday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) said last week it saw mid-2017 as the likely time when it would exit from its weak crown policy, in place since 2013, while it repeated this step would not occur before the second quarter of next year.

Board members also discussed the high volume of loans to households, supported by the central bank's near-zero interest rates, and possible risks stemming from this, the minutes said.

The bank had cut its main interest rate to "technical zero" in November 2012 and launched its intervention regime a year later to keep the crown from strengthening beyond the level of 27 per euro.

For the full text of the minutes please click on:

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet

