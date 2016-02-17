UPDATE 1-Czech central bank's Hampl would not vote for negative rates

(Adds debate comment, market pricing, background)

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday he would not vote for negative interest rates at the moment, saying these cannot be used indefinitely and carry a big cost with low return.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) board discussed introducing negative interest rates at its last rate-setting meeting on Feb. 4, at which it also postponed the expected exit from its weak crown policy until the first half of 2017.

“For myself, I say that it is good to have this debate... but if someone asked me now whether I would raise my hand for negative interest rates, then I would not do that,” Hampl told a business conference.

“It is a tool that you can not use indefinitely. It is a tool which has big cost and little return.”

The bank has re-opened a debate on whether it needs to employ negative interest rates to offset the impact of the European Central Bank’s ultra-loose policy.

The ECB’s deposit rate is already negative and markets are pricing in further cuts. Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland also have negative rates.

Hampl said the debate on rates in the Czech Republic could intensify in step with the rest of the world. “The mere fact that there is such an intensive debate in the whole international community, that is a non-negligible factor for a bank in a small, open economy,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

Fellow board member and likely next governor, Jiri Rusnok, said last week that negative rates could be used for a short time if deflationary pressure from abroad persisted.

Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Feb. 5 that the possibility of having negative rates should not be ruled out, although the board did not vote on the issue at its meeting a day earlier.

Markets have starting pricing in the chance of a rate cut in the middle of the year and bond yields are falling deeper into negative territory along the short end of the curve, also helped by narrowing debt supply.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro into next year and, since July, has intervened in markets at times. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet and Raissa Kasolowsky)