Czech central bank Vice-Governor Hampl: would not vote for negative rates
February 17, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank Vice-Governor Hampl: would not vote for negative rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday he would not vote for negative interest rates as this tool can not be used indefinitely and carries a big cost with low return.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) board discussed introducing negative interest rates at its last rate-setting meeting on Feb. 4, at which it also extended the expected exit from its weak crown policy into the first half of 2017.

“For myself, I say that it is good to have this debate... but if someone asked me now whether I would raise my hand for negative interest rates, then I would not do that,” Hampl told a business conference.

“It is a tool that you cannot use indefinitely. It is a tool which has big cost and little return.” (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

