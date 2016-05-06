Czech c.bank vice-governor: no need to have serious debate on negative rates

PRAGUE, May 6 (Reuters) - The Czech Natinal Bank board did not have to have a serious debate on implementing negative interest rates at its last meeting as it did not need to intervene against the crown in March, Vice Governor Vladimit Tomsik said on Friday.

Tomsik reiterated that the bank has never ruled out any instrument, including negative interest rates, but that this tool does not prop up inflation in a small, open economy such as the Czech Republic.

The bank said in a statent after Thursday’s policy meeting that negative rates were discussed.

The bank has said previously that it could implement negative rates to discourage capital inflows and support a cap on the crown exchange rate of 27 per euro. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka)