FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech cbanker sees future risks from low oil price - paper
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Czech cbanker sees future risks from low oil price - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Czech economy and monetary policy may face risks stemming from the secondary effects of the oil price drop, a member of the Czech central bank board said in an opinion piece published on Friday.

“I see possible risks to the future development, in the secondary effects, and not in the low oil price itself, which is... by all means an economically positive impulse for the Czech Republic,” Lubomir Lizal said in Hospodarske Noviny.

The Czech central bank has come under pressure to react to the drop in oil prices which helped push inflation down to just 0.1 percent in December.

The bank launched interventions to weaken the Czech currency in November 2013, pledging it will prevent the crown from strengthening beyond 27 crowns per euro. The risk of deflation prompted speculation it might adjust the cap to a weaker level.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.