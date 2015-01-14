FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Czech president against further crown interventions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank should halt its policy of keeping the crown weak through a pledge to intervene on the currency market, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday.

Zeman has no power over the independent central bank’s decisions. He and other politicians and businessmen had previously spoken against the bank’s interventions which knocked the crown lower in 2013.

“The Czech central bank should... if possible immediately halt interventions which it had planned until the end of 2016,” Zeman told a televised news conference.

The crown weakened to six-year lows against the euro on Monday on speculation the bank may need to move its floor for the crown exchange rate weaker from the current 27 per euro in response to deflationary pressures.

Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer quashed those expectations on Tuesday, saying he saw no need for the bank to react now to low oil and food prices. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
