Czech president: next c.bankers will be pro-euro, against weak crown -CTK agency
February 18, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Czech president: next c.bankers will be pro-euro, against weak crown -CTK agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint members to the central bank board who are against the crown currency’s “devaluation” and support euro adoption, news agency CTK quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Zeman has long opposed the central bank’s policy of weakening the crown and putting a cap on the exchange rate, in place since 2013 to loosen monetary conditions after the bank cut interest rates to near zero.

“I will do all I can so, in the future, there are people in this institution who will not make needless experiments with the Czech economy and who will support the Czech Republic’s entry into the euro zone,” the agency quoted him as saying during a visit to eastern Czech Republic.

Zeman has no say in the bank’s policies but appoints its seven governing board members. The next appointments are due in July 2016 when the terms of Governor Miroslav Singer and board member Kamil Janacek expire.

The crown firmed to its highest against the euro since May 2014 after Zeman’s comments. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)

