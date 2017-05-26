FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Czech central banker Tomsik: macroprudential tools proper way to tame house market
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 3 months ago

Czech central banker Tomsik: macroprudential tools proper way to tame house market

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Using macroprudential tools such as loan-to-volume or debt servicing-to-income ratios seems more beneficial than raising interest rates to tame real estate lending, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article published on Friday.

He said using the ratios -- which the bank seeks approval for in new legislation now in parliament -- would be less costly to the economy than interest rates, and also allowed for targeted response to market segments where problems develop. "While increasing interest rates will lead to a lowering of real estate prices and will tame the pace of credit growth, it can also have significant negative impacts in the form of a drop in real economic growth," he said in an article in the Bankovnictvi magazine, posted on the central bank website.

He said there has been a further relaxation of credit standards despite limits the bank set on loan-to-value ratios, and that current developments posed a risk a spiral could emerge between house prices and loans. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.