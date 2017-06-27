PRAGUE, June 27 The lower house of Czech parliament voted on Tuesday to include a bill giving the central bank stronger powers to control mortgage lending on the agenda of its June-July session, the press department of the chamber said.

The bill would allow the central bank to cap loans, if it deems necessary, based on income, debt servicing and home value ratios.

The bill has run into opposition from a number of parties who say application of tighter rules could shut young families out of the housing market, and its approval ahead of parliamentary election in October is uncertain.

