Czech central bank chief says ECB actions may not affect FX cap

PRAGUE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Extending the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme may not affect the Czech central bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the crown, if inflation is headed back to or slightly above target, Czech Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

"If inflation will be staunchly headed to the target, or above it, then this does not have to worry us too much," Rusnok told a business seminar when asked on the possibility.

He added he would not draw any conclusions on ECB policy at the moment.

On Monday, top ECB officials said the bank needed to continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose policy, bolstering expectations bond-buying scheme will be extended next month. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Larry King)