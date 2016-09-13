Czech crown cap exit likely after 2017 summer months-cenbank's Rusnok

PRAGUE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may be able to exit is weak crown policy in the second half of 2017, possibly after the summer months, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.

"We say most likely around the middle (of 2017)... From how the forecast is being fulfilled so far, it is probably rather a question of the second half, rather after the holidays next year," he told reporters.

"It certainly does not look like June and it does not seem to me we would want to take such actions during summer holidays."