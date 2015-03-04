FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech central banker Rusnok ECB steps should help Czech economy
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Czech central banker Rusnok ECB steps should help Czech economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme should help the revival of the Czech economy, Czech central bank governing board member Jiri Rusnok told a business seminar on Wednesday.

He also said that low interest rates in Europe could prompt some investors to look to currencies that could appreciate but that no pressure on the crown was visible and investors were aware of the Czech bank’s commitment to its weak crown policy.

The Czech central bank has held interest rates near zero and put a cap on the crown currency exchange rate to keep monetary conditions easy amid deflationary pressures from the euro zone. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.