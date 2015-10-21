Czech c.bank does not need looser monetary policy at moment - Rusnok

PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank has no need at the moment to further loosen its monetary policy, bank board member Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of cutting interest rates below zero.

In an interview with daily E15, Rusnok said that negative interest rates would have less of an effect in an economy like the Czech Republic that has a surplus of liquidity.

“At present, we do not have a need to further deepen the easing of monetary policy,” Rusnok said.

The central bank cut interest rates to near zero in 2012 and has also pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro until at least the second half of 2016.

Rusnok reiterated it was not yet possible to say whether that crown commitment would need to be extended into 2017. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)